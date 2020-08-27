Consumer and business spending in Baton Rouge was up in June for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started, coming in 7.2% higher than what was spent the year before.
The gain wasn't enough to put the spending for the first six months of the year ahead of 2019. Spending parishwide is down 3.6% to $4.6 billion from nearly $4.8 billion through mid-2019.
Spending in East Baton Rouge Parish was nearly $854 million in June, according to the latest figures released Wednesday by the city-parish Finance Department. That compares with $796.6 million in spending during June 2019. The figures include vehicle sales.
Commercial activity took a hit starting in March because of fears about the pandemic and the state's stay-at-home order, which sought to reduce public exposure to the virus. The order was partially lifted in mid-May and further loosened in June. The new regulations allowed more customers inside a business at a time and reopened bowling alleys, pool halls, tattoo parlors and bars. Because of an increase in coronavirus cases, bars have since closed unless they have a permit to serve food.
The city-parish June figures showed vehicle sales were up 15.9% to $73.6 million from $61.1 million a year ago.
Taxes collected at retailers and grocery stores, which account for 54% of all spending in the parish, were up 14.2% in June. Spending at restaurants and bars was down by 5.7% in June from a year ago. Spending on services was down 11.2%. Manufacturing spending, which can be heavily impacted by spending on big-ticket equipment, increased by 9.8% in June.
Spending inside the Baton Rouge city limits was up by 7.3% in June from $440 million in 2019 to $471.9 million. Outside the city limits, spending rose by 7.1% from $356.7 million to $382.1 million.
The city-parish collected $17.1 million in taxes during June, up from $15.9 million in 2019.
Through midyear, spending inside the city limits of Baton Rouge is down 5.8% to $2.5 billion, while in the rest of the parish it has fallen 0.7% to $2.1 billion.