Shoppers visit the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge.

Consumer and business spending in Baton Rouge was up in June for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started, coming in 7.2% higher than what was spent the year before.

Spending in East Baton Rouge Parish was nearly $854 million in June, according to the latest figures released Wednesday by the city-parish Finance Department. That compares to $796.6 million in spending during June 2019. The figures include vehicle sales.