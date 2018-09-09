Maritime security, safety alliance formed
LSU-NCBRT/Academy of Counter-Terrorist Education and the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators have formed an alliance to strengthen maritime safety and security through a national standard of professional training.
The association provides a national standard of training, qualifying and credentialing of maritime law enforcement and emergency responders through its Boat Operations and Training Program.
LSU-NCBRT/ACE is a recognized Department of Homeland Security and first responder training provider. It will establish the association's Boat Crew Member curriculum as its baseline educational standard for maritime law enforcement-related training. By combining the association’s maritime training curriculum with LSU-NCBRT/ACE’s local, county, state, tribal and federal training and education relationships, the training alliance will benefit maritime security, officials said.
The two organizations will continuously work together to identify, influence, develop and deliver specialized training and education to maritime law enforcement officers. Officers will acquire the skills necessary to prepare for, respond to and recover from complex threats and high consequence maritime events, officials said.
Internal auditing conference planned
The LSU Center for Internal Auditing will hold a conference for program alumni and other practitioners on Oct. 15-16 at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel in Baton Rouge.
Participants are able to network and share ideas while earning continuing professional education credit.
Session topics include ethics; fraud; enhancing an internal audit department; security audits and penetration testing; an internal auditor’s guide to enterprise risk management; and technology challenges.
The Louisiana and Texas state boards of accountancy have approved continuing professional education for the conference: 16 CPE hours for the full conference or a single day for eight CPE hours.
Registration is $450 for the full conference or $225 for single-day access. The fee includes a continental breakfast and lunch. Register at lsu.edu/business/cia/alumni-and-giving/conference.php.
Summit addresses global energy economy
"Louisiana's Place in the Global Energy Economy" is the theme for the LSU Center for Energy Studies' annual Energy Summit being held Oct. 24 in the Dalton J. Woods Auditorium at the LSU Energy, Coast & Environment Building, 93 South Quad Drive (formerly Nicholson Extension), in Baton Rouge.
Guest speaker is Raphael W. Bostic, president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, whose district encompasses Alabama, Florida, Georgia and portions of Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee. Bostic oversees the bank's monetary policy, bank supervision and regulation, and payment services.
Register at www.lsu.edu/ces/conferences/energysummit2018/index.php.
Farm to school conference scheduled
The third annual Louisiana Farm to School conference will be held on Oct. 9-10 at LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road, in Baton Rouge.
Hosted by the LSU AgCenter, the event will emphasize the three main components of farm to school efforts — education, school gardens and local food procurement.
Farm to School works to enhance students’ knowledge of agriculture through farm visits, cooking demonstrations, school gardens, food tastings and classroom curriculum, said Louisiana Farm to School program assistant Sydney Melhado.
A Meet the Buyers reception on Oct. 9 will offer an opportunity for attendees to meet retail, wholesale and institutional buyers and hear how to get more fresh produce into schools.
Online registration is at laf2sc2018.eventbrite.com. The cost is $23 per person, and space is limited.