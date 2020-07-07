The details of a new program that will distribute $275 million among small Louisiana businesses are still being determined, but State Treasurer John Schroder is planning an aggressive outreach campaign for the Main Street Recovery grants.
“We’re working hard to make sure we reach the entire state,” Schroder said Tuesday during a webinar organized by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. “We want to establish a network around the state where small business owners can go and do this in person.”
Schroder said he doesn’t want to spend a lot of money on advertising campaigns. So he’s working with local chambers of commerce, volunteer organizations and Legislators to get the word out about the Main Street Recovery funds.
The program was established by Republican lawmakers in the recently concluded special session. It aims to help small businesses that didn’t receive assistance from other relief programs established as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, such as the federal Paycheck Protection Program, or from their insurance company.
Main Street Recovery will award grants of up to $15,000 to reimburse businesses that suffered interruptions or had expenses as a result of the pandemic. This covers things such as rent, increased labor costs, inventory replacement, teleworking equipment, sanitizers, cleaning supplies and equipment needed to set up social distancing. The expenses must have occurred after March 1.
Schroder said he’s working with consultants and officials from Rep. Steve Scalise’s office to determine if the program can be opened for things such as economic loss. “We’ll have a better answer in the next six to eight days,” he said.
The plan is to launch a website on Saturday that will lay out what businesses need to do to get funds.
The program will launch on July 28. The first 21 days after the launch the program will only be open to businesses that haven’t received any funds from insurers or government programs. The goal is to pay out $40 million in the first two months of the program to businesses that are owned by women, minorities or veterans.
After 21 days, the program will be opened to all businesses that were domiciled in Louisiana as of March 1, have fewer than 50 employees, are at least 50% owned by a Louisiana resident, and filed state income taxes in 2018, 2019 or plan on filing in 2020. Home based businesses and franchisees are eligible, as are sole proprietorships, but the business must have a physical location that is open to customers and employees.