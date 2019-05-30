Aptim Maintenance LLC is eliminating 344 jobs stemming from the loss of a contract on a plant project in southwest Louisiana.
The layoff was among two other unrelated notifications to the Louisiana Workforce Commission: Compass Health Network is exiting the state, resulting in 121 lost jobs, and food services company Aramark Campus Services LLC lost a contract with Grambling State University that supported 135 jobs, many of which may go to the company awarded the contract.
Aptim, headquartered in The Woodlands, told the state agency that it lost a contract with Juniper Specialty Products LLC on May 21. Juniper Specialty Products is building a manufacturing plant to sell paraffinic wax converted from natural gas, according to its website. It was not immediately clear whether the layoffs mean plans for the plant have changed or whether another company has picked up the contract.
“Juniper’s decision was due to its own business circumstances,” Michelle Council, Aptim’s president of oil, gas and chemical, wrote in the layoff notification letter to the state. “Aptim was performing its duties under the contract well and expected to continue to do so though the completion of this construction project.”
The workers were not represented by a union. Some of the employees may continue work until the end of July, the letter said.
Compass Health Network, a nonprofit healthcare organization which does business as Pathways, filed a notice expected to impact 121 employees across Louisiana as of June 30. The Clinton, Missouri-based nonprofit, which provides primary care and dental services, is exiting the state entirely with the move.
The Louisiana locations impacted include four offices in Pineville and its Pathways Community Health treatment center in Lake Charles, according to the letter to the state agency. The workers were not represented by a union. The types of jobs being eliminated range from addiction recovery technicians to therapists, psychiatrists and licensed practical nurses.
Aramark Campus Services LLC lost its contract with Grambling State University, effective June 30. None of the employees were represented by a union. The majority of the 135 jobs eliminated were food service workers in addition to catering staff and cooks. Aramark’s media spokesperson suggested that the company anticipates the majority of the workers may be hired by the company awarded the contract. It was not immediately clear which company was awarded the food service contract.