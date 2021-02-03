Carvana, a fast-growing online used car dealer, is entering the Louisiana market with operations in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles and Alexandria.
The company, which is known for having “Car Vending Machines” in major cities such as Houston, Dallas and Nashville, will not have a physical presence in Louisiana. In those cities, customers who buy a vehicle through Carvana get a token that allows them to access their car.
The move into Louisiana markets means people who live in those cities will be able to do online everything normally done at a dealership: shopping for and buying vehicle, arranging financing, selling a vehicle or working out a trade-in. Carvana will provide contactless delivery or pickup and check drop off as soon as the next day. Buyers have a seven-day free return period.
Before this move, Carvana customers in south Louisiana would have needed to get delivery through a third-party, which can take several days, or travel to another market to get their vehicle. They also would have to pay the cost of delivering the vehicle if they decided to return it after a week.
Customers can choose from among more than 20,000 vehicles. Carvana gets its cars via auctions, dealer partners, trade-ins and from private sellers. All of the cars are inspected and a free CarFax report is available, which details the history of the vehicle.
Phoenix-based Carvana was founded in 2012. In fiscal 2020, the company said it sold 1.3 million vehicles.