Tiger People Clothiers, a Perkins Road boutique that specializes in LSU apparel and gifts, is closing at the end of February after 9 years in business.

Ashley Fairley, Tiger People’s chief executive officer, said in a Facebook post she decided to close the business after nearly a year of limited sports, almost no tailgating, “plus a few life changes.” But Fairley said she will never forget LSU’s magical 2019-20 run to the college football national championship.

“We won't be walking away remembering the pandemic and how it ultimately cemented our decision to close,” she said. “We will be walking away remembering the best year of our lives in business and the memories that were made along the way!”

Fairley told The Advocate in August that about 75% of her revenue is generated during the fall, during LSU football season. In an attempt to control the spread of coronavirus, seating in Tiger Stadium was severely limited and LSU banned on-campus tailgating. Even with the limited seating, there were still tickets readily available for LSU games, something that would normally be unthinkable.

Tiger People tried to adjust its business, stocking up on LSU face masks.

"It's just such a scary future," she told The Advocate. "I want football season to happen for my business, but then is it the right thing to do. Then I feel guilty because people are dying, but then I can't feed my kids."

Tiger People will have a clearance sale for the rest of the month. The store is located at 3535 Perkins Road.