Work is underway on Baton Rouge's first Shake Shack. The burger chain with roots in the New York fine dining scene is set to open a freestanding restaurant in early 2023 at the Mall of Louisiana. The restaurant will be between Longhorn Steakhouse and Peregrin's (formerly Pier 1 Imports). Shake Shack is known for its all-natural Angus beef burgers. Beyond the so-called “Shackburgers,” the fast-casual restaurant’s menu includes chicken sandwiches, flat-top-grilled hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries and frozen custards.
