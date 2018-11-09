H&E Equipment Services of Baton Rouge has tapped Bradley Barber as chief executive officer, president and a director of the firm, replacing CEO John Engquist.

Engquist, who has been appointed executive chairman of the board of directors, will step down as CEO effective Jan. 1. Gary Bagley, current chairman of the board, will remain a director.

Bradley is currently the company's president and chief operating officer.

"As executive chairman of the board, I will lead H&E in its strategic planning and oversee merger and acquisition opportunities on a full-time basis," Engquist said in a statement. "I will continue to work with Leslie Magee, CFO and secretary, to ensure we have the appropriate capital structure to support our growth plans and to maintain the financial health of the company."

H&E, which is publicly traded, is one of the largest equipment services companies in the U.S., with 89 facilities throughout the country. The firm focuses on heavy construction and industrial equipment, and offers cranes, earthmoving equipment and other services.