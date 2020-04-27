Baton Rouge-based Amedisys is acquiring a hospice care competitor based in Arkansas in a $235 million deal.
Homecare Preferred Choice Inc., doing business as AseraCare Hospice, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and has an executive office in Plano, Texas. AseraCare Hospice has more than 2,100 patients in its network and has 1,200 employees across 44 locations and 14 states. AseraCare Hospice generates about $117 million in annual revenue.
Amedisys doesn't expect to use any of its coronavirus relief money for the acquisition, which is slated to be completed in June. Amedisys received a $96 million grant from the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund in mid-April for coronavirus relief.
Amedisys is a home health and hospice company. It has acquired several other similar companies in the past year, including Asana Hospice, RoseRock Healthcare and Compassionate Care hospice.
When the deal AseraCare deal closes, Amedisys will have 190 care centers in 35 states. It will have 14,000 patients across the network and more than 7,000 employees.
The company's stock was trading around $190 per share Monday morning, down from its 52-week peak of $213 in mid-April.