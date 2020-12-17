Personal income across Louisiana dropped by 13.8% during third quarter compared to second quarter this year.

Nationwide, state personal income declined on average by 10%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis data released on Thursday.

Personal income refers to all wages generated by people and their investments or Social Security benefits. This would include the federal stimulus checks of at least $1,200 for individuals and extra federal unemployment benefits of $600 each week for several months through the CARES Act.

Those benefits ran out by the end of second quarter and had significantly boosted personal income across the country. Since then, some unemployed people have also exhausted benefits which typically last 26 weeks. There is another 13 weeks in extended unemployment benefits for those who qualify.

Louisiana residents earned $236 billion, up from $220 billion during third quarter 2019 but down from $245 billion during second quarter this year.

While nearly all of the industries added earnings between second quarter and third quarter this year, the lack of transfer payments through government benefits, attributed most to the decline in earnings overall.

Health care and social assistance added $1.4 billion in earnings, a 2.2% increase; retail trade grew by $1.2 billion, up 1.8%; accommodation and food services added $1.1 billion, up 1.8%; transportation and warehousing $792 million, up 1.2%; other services $723 million, up 1.1%.

Meanwhile most other industries added earnings but grew by less than 1% such as durable goods manufacturing $598 million; state and local $452 million; mining, which includes oil and gas, $427 million; administrative support $440 million; real estate, rental and leasing $432 million; construction $420 million; utilities $386 million; farming $357 million; nondurable goods manufacturing $274 million; arts and entertainment $273 million; professional, scientific and technical services $203 million; wholesale trade $193 million; finance and insurance $175 million; educational services $160 million; federal government $129 million; information $61 million; forestry fishing and related activities $60 million; military $33 million.

Earnings for company management contracted by $22 million during the same time frame.

Across the country, personal income dropped for all states but it was the smallest contraction in Georgia which saw a decline of less than 1% in earnings quarter over quarter to $563 billion while West Virginia was the most impacted down nearly 30% during the same time frame. Louisiana was No. 22 in the nation for personal income growth.

Mississippi declined by 20%, while Alabama dropped by 16.5% and earnings in Texas were down 8.8%.