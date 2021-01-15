Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp., the state-sponsored insurance business which covers homes and businesses no other insurer will, shed more policies despite several hurricanes which swept across the Gulf Coast.
The organization has a process known as depopulation where it offers policies to regular insurance companies.
SafePoint Insurance Co. requested more than 2,100 homeowners policies and was approved by Citizens to transfer 76 of them so far. Homeowners who are impacted by the transfer are notified and can opt out of the decision by Feb. 28 if they want to keep their Citizens policy instead. So far, seven homeowners have declined to leave the state insurance provider.
Citizens has 35,000 residential insurance policies, which is 0.3% of the Louisiana homeowners insurance market. In 2008, Citizens had 174,000 homeowners policies, or nearly 10% of the market.
During the 2020 hurricane season, Citizens will take a $35 million hit from storm damage claims due to its reinsurance strategy. Citizens had more than 7,100 claims from hurricanes last year totaling $86.7 million for insurance payments, which is expected to increase to $97 million across 8,000 claims. Hurricane Laura accounted for the majority of damages, about $65 million.
“By enacting a proactive reinsurance strategy and using modeling to select policies for depopulation, Citizens is in a strong financial position and providing stability to the homeowners market during a turbulent time,” said Jim Donelon, Louisiana Insurance Commissioner in a news release.