Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University has received a $1 million donation to help build a chapel in a new, 75,000-square-foot building slated to open in December.
The gift is from Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Sisters, the ministry organization that works hand in hand with FranU’s parent organization, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System.
The 1,100-square-foot chapel, which will be known as LaVerna Chapel, will be two stories tall with a balcony for prayer, according to a news release. It will hold services weekly and on special feast days.
A San Damiano Cross has been commissioned for the structure. The cross, along with the chapel’s furnishings and tabernacle, will be handcrafted by Albl, a German woodworking firm known for its liturgical work.
The chapel will be part of St. Francis Hall, the first major building project in FranU’s history and the initial step in the campus’ master plan.
“We live our mission by meeting the needs of the community, especially through mission-centered healthcare education,” FranU President and CEO Tina Holland said in a statement. “This gift ensures our ability to do so well into the future and to ensure that we continue to serve our students and provide the highest quality programs with the highest quality outcomes.”
The $28 million St. Francis Hall, to be located at the corner of Brittany Drive and Picardy Avenue, will be the home for the school’s library and a two-story simulation center that will train students to treat patients in a hospital setting and in an outpatient setting. Student services, such as academic counseling, financial aid and lounges also will be in the building.
"I am humbled and grateful to the Sisters for their support of our educational mission and for this generous gift that will forever assure their legacy for those who enter the doors of St. Francis Hall and worship in LaVerna Chapel,” Judith Roberson, FranU’s vice president for institutional advancement, said in a statement.