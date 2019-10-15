D’Agostino Pasta Co., a Baton Rouge-based manufacturer of handmade pasta and sauces, has been acquired by L.H. Hayward & Co., the New Orleans packager of Camellia Beans.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. L.H. Hayward said it has taken over operations of D’Agostino, but the company will remain intact as a wholly owned entity.
Vince Hayward, fourth-generation owner of L.H. Hayward & Co., said the deal makes sense, given the rich Italian history and culture of New Orleans. This will allow L.H. Hayward to offer bean-based pastas, give it a greater presence in the gift box business and open up Baton Rouge for more distribution of its brands.
Robert D’Agostino, Charles D’Agostino and Daniel Thompson bought the longstanding Fresina Pasta Co. in 2013 and rebranded it as D’Agostino Pasta Co. in 2015. “We’re extremely pleased to be part of the L.H. Hayward family and look forward to continuing to provide our quality products in Louisiana and beyond,” Robert D’Agostino said.