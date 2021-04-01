Organizers of an outdoor live music venue and event space in Baton Rouge, Beauvoir Park, canceled all of its events for "at least the next month", beginning on April 1.

Beauvoir Park is a mixed commercial use property alongside the Perkins Road overpass, the two-acre site includes an outdoor stage and lawn that can accommodate a few hundred people.

"We wish this was the best April Fool's joke in the world but unfortunately, it's not," according to a statement on the organization's Facebook page. "We want to thank all the musicians, fans, restaurants and vendors for all the love and support over the last year, and can promise that we will rise from this stronger and better than ever."

Local music promoter James Hover has been booking bands there since 2019 but it has grown since the coronavirus pandemic halted indoor live music.

Before the pandemic its owner Leslie R. Bratton Jr., hosted St. Patrick’s Day parties timed to the annual Wearin' of the Green parade held in the Perkins Road area.

When reached by phone on Thursday afternoon, owner Bratton deferred comment to the organization's attorney, Sarah-Margaret Smith, who did not immediately return a voicemail message seeking comment.

There are no records on file with the Louisiana Fire Marshal's office for any complaints or visits to the site.