Companies such as IBM, LHC Group and Rural Sourcing are looking to fill more than 230 tech jobs at two career fairs LED FastStart will host over the next few days.
An in-person fair for IBM jobs will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Baton Rouge Community College. The company is looking to hire about 36 people at its Baton Rouge Client Innovation Center.
Job seekers can register in advance here to secure an interview slot, or in person at BRCC’s Bienvenue Student Center, located at 201 Community College Drive. Attendees are asked to bring three copies of their résumé.
The company is looking for mid- to senior-career candidates who have proficiency in one or more of the following areas: analytics, enterprise applications, interactive experience and mobile, application development, Python, Java, SAP, SQL, Oracle and big data.
A virtual career fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The participating companies hope to fill nearly 200 software and technology jobs in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette.
The participating companies are CGI, Global Data Systems, LHC Group and Perficient, all in Lafayette; DXC Technology, Performance Software and EVA, all in New Orleans; and Rural Sourcing in Baton Rouge.
Participants can register in advance or during the job fair at Brazen.