BATON ROUGE AREA
Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson received the 2018 Eugene J. Schreiber Award presented by the World Trade Center in New Orleans recognizing his work in promoting Louisiana and its industries internationally.
Pierson has served as LED secretary since January 2016. Since then, the state has attracted more than 25,000 new jobs, 16,000 retained jobs and $26 billion in new capital investment, state officials said. Under his leadership, LED this year became the only state agency in the U.S. recognized as an Accredited Economic Development Organization by the International Economic Development Council. A graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Pierson served as a Ranger-qualified infantry officer in the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division for five years. A former small-business owner, he has spent 30 years in economic development, including 17 years as head of the Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation before joining LED in 2008.
LAFAYETTE AREA
Travis Bodin, operations leader of the survey office at Fenstermaker, earned Project Management Professional certification from the Project Management Institute.
Certification is based on an understanding of project management principles and practices, an exam and continuing professional education.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
The California Institute of Technology board of trustees has presented its Robert A. Millikan Medal to New Orleans native Ben Rosen, chairman emeritus of the board for Compaq Computer Corp.
Rosen is only the sixth recipient of the award in the past 30 years. The board recognized his commitment to Caltech; leadership of the institution; advancement of its mission through service, leadership and philanthropy;and goal of advancing science and technology for society's benefit.
As co-founder and general partner from 1981 to 1995 of Sevin Rosen Funds, Rosen invested in hundreds of startup companies, among them Electronic Arts, Lotus Development Corp., Silicon Graphics and Compaq Computer Corp. He also served as chairman of Compaq for 18 years. He was an electronics engineer at Raytheon and Sperry Gyroscope, and later became a vice president and senior electronics analyst at Morgan Stanley. Rosen joined the Caltech board of trustees in 1986 and served as its chairman from 2001-05. He is an emeritus member of the overseeing boards of the New York Philharmonic and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Together with his wife, Donna, Rosen founded the annual not-for-profit KentPresents ideas festival in Kent, Connecticut. In 2008, Rosen contributed millions of dollars towards the Donna and Benjamin M. Rosen Bioengineering Center at CalTech.
The Newman High School graduate received his bachelor's degree from Caltech in 1954, his master's from Stanford in 1955 and an MBA from Columbia University in 1961.