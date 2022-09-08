Tennessee-based Fast Pace Health is building a 3,700-square foot clinic at 1545 Millerville Road. This will be the company's first location in Baton Rouge. The clinic will be open daily to treat people with injuries or who need immediate attention. Lab and x-ray services will be located in the clinic. The clinic will offer telehealth visits and behavioral health services.
