Advocate staff photo by BILL FEIG --

Consumer and business spending in East Baton Rouge Parish was down 3.8% in February compared to the year before, a drop in activity that may be due to Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s order tied to the coronavirus pandemic that gave companies more time to turn in sales tax revenue.

During the month, $709.7 million was spent, compared to $737.6 million in February 2019, according to figures released late Monday by the city-parish finance department.