Consumer and business spending in East Baton Rouge Parish was down 3.8% in February compared to a year ago, a drop in activity that might be due to Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s order tied to the coronavirus pandemic that gave companies more time to turn in sales tax revenue.
During the month, $709.7 million was spent, compared to $737.6 million in February 2019, according to figures released late Monday by the city-parish finance department.
Broome announced on March 18 that taxes collected by businesses in February weren’t due until Monday, and March collections will be pushed back to May 20. Businesses will not have to pay interest or penalties if they make their monthly payments before the due date. She said the move was aimed at giving “a brief respite” to businesses that were seeing revenue dry up as a result of orders promoting social distancing.
Vehicle sales were up 11.1% for the month, with East Baton Rouge shoppers spending nearly $60.4 million. That compares to $54.3 million on vehicle spending for February 2019.
One sign of businesses taking advantage of the sales tax payment delays: taxes collected at restaurants and bars were down nearly 31% to $1 million from $1.5 million for February 2019. That’s despite the fact there was an extra Leap Year day in the month.
Taxes collected from retail trade businesses, which includes grocery stores, were down 3.8% from $7.5 million to $7.3 million. That category accounts for more than half of all the business activity in the city-parish.
Spending was up 1.9% on services, and manufacturing, a volatile category that can be influenced by purchases of big-ticket equipment items, was down 3.7% over 2019.
Spending inside the city limits of Baton Rouge was down 6.2% to $390.5 million from $416.3 million a year earlier. Spending outside the city limits was down 0.7% to $319.2 million from $321.3 million.
Sales tax collections were down from $14.8 million to $14.2 million.
Year to date, spending parishwide is up 1.2% to $1.52 billion from $1.50 billion for the first two months of 2019. Activity is up 4.3% in the parish and down nearly 1.3% in the Baton Rouge city limits.