The Pelican State Portfolio, a group of Louisiana stocks tracked by the newspaper, once again outperformed the broader markets as investors shifted away from growth stocks toward smaller, well run businesses.
The 20 Louisiana-based publicly traded businesses that make up the portfolio were up by 32.4% collectively for the quarter and 78.9% for the 12-month period ending March 31. The 12-month figures benefited from an easy comparison with March 31, 2020, when the stock market was reeling due to widespread business shutdowns done to control the spread of COVID-19.
In comparison, the Russell 2000, which follows small-cap stocks that have an average market capitalization of $1.3 billion, was up 12.4% for the quarter and 92.6% for the 12-month period. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, an index of 30 top businesses, was up 7.1% for the quarter and 50.5% for the year. The S&P 500, which tracks 500 large companies, was up 5.5% during the quarter and 53.7% for the year.
“It’s been an interesting quarter,” said Peter Ricchiuti, a finance professor at Tulane University. Ricchiuti tracks regional stocks across the South through the university's Burkenroad Reports. “The local small companies that were lagging behind the market exploded.”
Because the prices have gotten high for a lot of the growth stocks that helped the market along in 2020, investors have shifted to well run businesses.
One example of that is Ruston-based Origin Bank, which saw its stock price shoot up 54% during the first quarter. Investors have started to pay more attention to the bank, which is now the largest based in Louisiana.
“They’ve really broken into Texas,” Ricchiuti said. Origin has 19 branches in Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston. “Investors pay more for Texas banks because it’s the best place to do business and there are huge growth rates."
Bank stocks did well in the first quarter, with nearly every one posting double-digit percentage growth. While interest rates remain near historic lows, there has been a slight uptick since the end of 2020. Bankrate.com said the rate on a 30-year, fixed rate mortgage went from 2.95% at the start of the quarter to 3.33% at the end of March. That’s made it more profitable to loan money.
The biggest winner during the quarter was Globalstar, the Covington-based satellite communications company. The stock price was up nearly 284% after the radio frequency it owns was included in new Qualcomm modems, potentially opening up its network to more smartphones, laptops and internet-connected devices. Shares of Globalstar still remain low; the stock ended the quarter trading at $1.35.
Seacor Marine Holdings, a Houma-based company that provides transportation services to the oil and gas industry, was another beaten-down stock that went up in the first quarter. After seeing its stock price fall more than 80% during 2020, shares were up nearly 96% for the quarter. Ricchiuti credited the rise to company insiders buying shares of stock, generally an encouraging sign for outside investors.
Baton Rouge-based H&E Equipment Services saw its share price go up by nearly 23% during the first quarter. The company, which rents and sells heavy equipment, is poised to be one of the winners if the massive infrastructure bill proposed by President Joe Biden passes Congress.
“They’re one of the nation’s best plays in infrastructure,” Ricchiuti said. “People are looking at John Deere and Caterpillar, but equipment rental is the place to be.”
The few companies that posted quarterly losses were businesses that saw impressive growth during 2020. Amedisys and LHC Group, two home health care companies that were both up more than 50% during 2020, saw their share prices fall by about 11%.
Covington-based Pool Corp, which saw its business surge during the pandemic, was down 8%. It still remains the most expensive local stock, trading at more than $345 a share.
“People say it’s the end of the pandemic, but it’s still a great, great company,” Ricchiuti said.
The 24th annual Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference will be held virtually from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23.
The morning will include presentations by dozens of small- and midcap company executives. A midday panel discussion will cover environmental, social and governance sustainability and resilience within public companies. A “fireside” chat with Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist, at Charles Schwab & Co. will close the event.
Registration for the free conference is at https://freeman.tulane.edu/burkenroad-reports/virtual-investment-conference. Details and instructions will be emailed to participants after completing registration.