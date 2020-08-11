The economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge has hit small businesses especially hard and mandated closures for bars has now shown up in regularly collected data about which businesses are still open in the region.
In mid-May and mid-July, local small businesses had nearly reopened to the same level as before the coronavirus restrictions began in mid-March. The statewide bar closure went into effect on July 13 and was originally slated to expire on July 24 and has been extended to Aug. 28 as the state remains in Phase 2.
Some bars across the state have attempted to continue operating as a business by applying for a conditional use permit to follow the same rules and regulations as a restaurant which serves alcohol.
The number of small businesses still open in East Baton Rouge Parish was down 22.5% as of July 27 compared to the average number of businesses open in January 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic began in Louisiana. That mirrors the current state average of 23% for the same time period.
The lowest point during the pandemic for East Baton Rouge Parish was on April 13 when the number of small businesses open was down 36.5% compared to January 2020.
Other parishes in the Baton Rouge metro fared worse and some better.
In West Baton Rouge Parish, it was down 26.5%. Iberville and Livingston Parishes were hit harder, as the number of small business closures hit 35.6% and 34.3% respectively as of the end of July. Ascension Parish was less impacted since the number of small businesses open in that parish was down only 15.7%. In both East and West Feliciana parishes the number of small businesses open were down about 6%.
The measures collected by Opportunity Insights are compared with January before the coronavirus pandemic began and in some cases show improvement from a phased reopening of the economy that began about two months after mid-March stay-at-home orders were imposed. The data has been used by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber as an economic indicator report each week.
The number of small businesses open in Louisiana was down 23% against a national average of 20%, as of July 8, according to the online dashboard.