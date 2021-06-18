No matter which railroad business may be permitted to acquire Kansas City Southern, both companies looking to buy the freight train line have now indicated that a Baton Rouge to New Orleans passenger rail service would be a priority.
Canadian National outbid its competitor Canadian Pacific for the Kansas City Southern route by several billion dollars but pending federal review could sway the deal in either direction and the jilted suitor Canadian Pacific is lobbying the public to submit comments to the federal government about the proposal. Public comments are expected to open at the end of June.
If Canadian National, the larger of the two, is allowed to buy Kansas City Southern the company indicated it would sell the 70 mile stint between Baton Rouge and New Orleans and foster passenger rail service between the two metro areas.
Canadian National runs across Canada from the East to West then South to Chicago, Memphis and then New Orleans. Kansas City Southern begins in Kansas then ends in New Orleans. But Canadian Pacific's tracks stop in Kansas City. The deal would open up a new market for the business whereas the bigger company would likely have to divest assets.
Likewise, a top executive at Canadian Pacific said that the company reached out to Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards' administration about supporting a passenger rail project as well.
"Our understanding is the Governor is looking for passenger service between Baton Rouge and New Orleans," said John Brooks, chief marketing officer of Canadian Pacific. "But who is going to pay for it? We could intermix freight with passenger service. We have the best track record (with Amtrak) for on-time service, a few weeks ago our CEO reached out to the governor. I'm sure that we could do it."
Freight trains own the tracks and passenger rail services are scheduled around freight which takes priority for shipping via railways. Canadian Pacific already has agreements with Amtrak in other markets.
