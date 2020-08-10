The Cameron LNG export facility in southwest Louisiana has begun full commercial operations from all three units at the facility, with a Phase 2 development of two more units in the works.
Cameron LNG near Hackberry achieved commercial operations with its first unit in August 2019 and second unit in February 2020, and now its third unit, its owners reported Monday.
Cameron LNG is jointly owned by affiliates of Sempra LNG, Total SE, Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and Japan LNG Investment LLC, a company jointly owned by Mitsubishi Corp. and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha. Sempra Energy indirectly owns 50.2% of Cameron LNG.
Sempra LNG and its partners are developing Cameron LNG Phase 2, previously authorized by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The project's owners have signed memorandums of understanding for 100% purchase of its production, but the company cautioned there is no assurance that Phase 2 will be completed because of a "number of risks and uncertainties."
The company has until May 2024 to complete the two additional units.
To date, the facility has shipped nearly 100 cargoes totaling more than 6 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas. The three units combined can export up to 12 million tonnes each year.
The facility is expected to generate nearly $12 billion of after-debt service cash flows for Sempra Energy during a 20-year contract period.