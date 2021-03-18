LeBlanc & Fresina Builders have purchased seven lots in the upscale Sanctuary development for $1.2 million.
The Prairieville custom home builders bought the lots in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was the Sanctuary, represented by developer Corbin Ladner.
The Sanctuary is an 800-acre development at the intersection of South Tiger Bend and Babin Lane. Plans are to build 105 custom homes on the property, with prices starting at $450,000. Lots in the Sanctuary start at $110,000.