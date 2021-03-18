Sold

LeBlanc & Fresina Builders have purchased seven lots in the upscale Sanctuary development for $1.2 million.

The Prairieville custom home builders bought the lots in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was the Sanctuary, represented by developer Corbin Ladner.

Ladner buys land for subdivision at South Tiger Bend, Babin Lane

The Sanctuary is an 800-acre development at the intersection of South Tiger Bend and Babin Lane. Plans are to build 105 custom homes on the property, with prices starting at $450,000. Lots in the Sanctuary start at $110,000.

