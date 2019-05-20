Despite an uptick in business at two of the city’s three riverboat casinos, Baton Rouge continued to report year-to-year declines in gambling revenue, bringing in 6.3% less in April than the year before.
The three riverboats brought in $21.7 million in April, according to figures released Monday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That was below the nearly $23.2 million the properties won in April 2018.
A big loss at the Belle of Baton Rouge caused the market to fall short of last year’s figures. Winnings by the city’s oldest casino was nearly $2.5 million, 48% less than the $4.7 million brought in the year before.
Hollywood Baton Rouge, the other downtown riverboat, posted nearly $6 million in winnings during April, 10.7% ahead of the $5.4 million in revenues last year.
L’Auberge Baton Rouge brought in nearly $13.3 million during the month, 1.9% ahead of the $13 million it won last year.
The Baton Rouge market hasn't posted a year-to-year increase in casino winnings since August 2017. Local experts said the slide has been made worse by the smoking ban enacted in June 2018. Hollywood and L’Auberge have opened designated areas where people can smoke while they gamble.
Statewide video poker revenue was up 3.9% in April to $53.1 million from $51.1 million.