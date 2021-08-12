Bernhard Capital Partners Management has made a list of the world’s biggest private equity firms for the fourth year in a row.
The Baton Rouge-based company, which focuses on services and infrastructure, was ranked 249th in the Private Equity International PEI 300. The PEI 300 ranks businesses based on how much capital they raised over the past five years. To make this year’s list, firms must have raised nearly $1.6 billion since 2016.
Bernhard Capital Partners has raised $2.3 billion since 2016, making it the fifth-largest private equity firm in the Southeast.
Jim Bernhard, a partner in Bernhard Capital, said the ranking is “a testament to the great work of our dedicated team.” The company’s investments include Ascension Wastewater, the state’s largest private sewer provider; The Lemoine Co., a general contractor and disaster recovery firm; and Epic Piping, a pipe fabrication company.
Blackstone topped the PEI 300, with a five-year fundraising total of $93.2 billion.