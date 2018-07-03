Baton Rouge-based First National Bankers Bankshares Inc. is opening a new capital markets office in Memphis, Tennessee.
FNBB Capital Markets is a division of First National Bankers Bank, which was chartered in 1983 and has offices in Baton Rouge, Shreveport and several other cities across the South.
The bank also announced several executives who will head up the new capital markets office. The office is located at 6000 Poplar, Suite 221 in Memphis.
FNBB reported just under $1 billion in assets at the end of the first quarter, and quarterly net income of $610,000.