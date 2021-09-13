Hancock Whitney Bank is committing $2.5 million to help customers, employees and communities that were in the path of Hurricane Ida.
The bank set aside $750,000 to distribute critical supplies such as ice, water and food to people in areas that were damaged by Ida. A $500,000 contribution has been made to the bank’s Associate Assistance Fund, to cover emergency grants for employees.
Hancock Whitney has donated $500,000 to help the city of New Orleans restore infrastructure, so people can have the services they need to return home.
Another $500,000 has been set aside for community support once other needs are identified.
The bank will provide $200,000 in special grants for storm recovery and relief in underserved communities in Southeast Louisiana. And a $100,000 donation has been made to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana.