NO.whitney.011018.0015

The Hancock Whitney Center in New Orleans. Hancock Whitney Bank is committing $2.5 million to help customers, employees and communities that were in the path of Hurricane Ida.

 Advocate staff photo by MAX BECHERER

Hancock Whitney Bank is committing $2.5 million to help customers, employees and communities that were in the path of Hurricane Ida.

The bank set aside $750,000 to distribute critical supplies such as ice, water and food to people in areas that were damaged by Ida. A $500,000 contribution has been made to the bank’s Associate Assistance Fund, to cover emergency grants for employees.

Hancock Whitney has donated $500,000 to help the city of New Orleans restore infrastructure, so people can have the services they need to return home.

Another $500,000 has been set aside for community support once other needs are identified.

The bank will provide $200,000 in special grants for storm recovery and relief in underserved communities in Southeast Louisiana. And a $100,000 donation has been made to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana.

Email Timothy Boone at tboone@theadvocate.com.

Hurricane Ida Text Message Updates for Baton Rouge: Sign up for free

Standard message and data rates apply. 

View comments