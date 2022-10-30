City Wide Facility Solutions open in Baton Rouge
City Wide Facility Solutions, a building maintenance management company, has opened its first location in Louisiana at 4021 WE Heck Court, Suite F1, in Baton Rouge.
The office will serve more than 40 parishes across Louisiana.
John Ellen, chief operating officer, has partnered with Darren Frerking, president of City Wide Facility Solutions in Houston, to open the office.
Ellen has more than 16 years sales experience in the industrial supply industry.
City Wide manages janitorial services, commercial cleaning, disinfecting and other facility services. This allows companies to focus on their businesses and provides opportunities for small, independent, locally owned service firms.
Hospice of Baton Rouge breaks ground on grief support center
Hospice of Baton Rouge has started work on The Retreat at Quarters Lake, an all-inclusive grief support center.
The Retreat will be built at 8900 Quarters Lake Road and provide a tranquil indoor/outdoor environment for those learning to cope with and process grief and loss.
Environment and Health Council of Louisiana to hold annual meeting
The Environment and Health Council of Louisiana is hosting its annual conference Nov. 10 at Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge.
The free conference begins at 8 a.m. and adjourns at 2 p.m. Preregistration is urged via the EHCL website at ehcla.org. The first 200 registrants will receive a complimentary lunch.
This year’s conference theme is “Coastal Resiliency — Louisiana Initiatives.”
Speakers include Charles Sutcliffe, chief resiliency officer for the state; Ramsey Green, former CAO and resiliency chief in the New Orleans Mayor's Office; Traci Birch, LSU School of Architecture; Nina Lam, LSU Environmental Sciences; Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson; Craig Colten, LSU and the Water Institute of the Gulf; and Sam Bentley, LSU Department of Geology and Geophysics.