The local Planet Fitness franchisee has purchased a 4.1-acre site at the Airline Highway and Florida Boulevard interchange for nearly $2.5 million, the first major real estate deal to happen near the massive Amazon fulfillment center currently under construction in Baton Rouge.
Purchaser DKW Properties LLC is made up of Dorothy and Kevin Windham, of Centerville, Mississippi. They have 11 Planet Fitness locations across south Louisiana, and it was not clear Tuesday how the property will be used. There is a Planet Fitness at 9620 Florida Blvd., 1.6 miles away.
DKW Properties bought the land at 8620 Airline Highway in a deal that was filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was Furniture Mart Real Estate Holdings LLC, of Gretna. Furniture Mart is operating a store out of the 45,200-square-foot building on the site.
Amazon is building a 3.8 million-square-foot fulfillment center at the former site of Cortana Mall. The center is expected to have more than 1,000 employees when it opens in December 2022.
Local real estate experts have said they expect a number of service-oriented businesses will want to build near the fulfillment center, eyeing Amazon employees as potential customers.
“There’s a benefit to being right next to a huge employment hub with all those trucks and vehicles,” said Mathew Laborde, of Elifin Realty, who is marketing 22 acres around the mall site. Laborde has said he’s gotten calls from investors interested in bringing fast-food restaurants, car washes, gas stations and other service businesses to the area.