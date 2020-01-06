Dallas-based Borden Dairy Company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday, which includes its subsidiary Borden Dairy Company of Louisiana LLC.
Borden Dairy operates a milk processing plant in Lafayette near the intersection of Dulles Drive and Bertrand Drive.
The company has 3,300 employees across its entire footprint, but the number of workers in Louisiana was not immediately available.
Borden Dairy has 13 plants across the U.S. and processes more than 500 million gallons of milk each year.
Most of those plants span across the South, including Dothan, Alabama; Decatur, Georgia; Austin, Texas; Conroe, Texas; London, Kentucky; Hattiesburg, Mississippi; North Charleston, South Carolina among others.
Borden Dairy did not immediately respond to request for comment for this story.
In 2013, then-Dairy Fresh which had a milk bottling plant in Baker since 1985, closed its Plank Road facility in the Baton Rouge area. That affected 40 employees at the time as the company planned to consolidate operations at its Lafayette bottling plant.
Dairy Fresh was acquired by Borden Dairy in recent years. In 2013, Borden was spun off from Laguna Dairy S.A. de C.V. a multinational conglomerate based in Mexico. At the time, Laguna Dairy remained a 'substantial' equity stake holder in Borden.
In 2017, Washington D.C.-based ACON Investments LLC, a private equity firm, acquired Borden Dairy and recapitalized the business. At the same time, it secured new debt from GSO Capital Partners and PNC Bank.
ACON Dairy Investors LLC owns 46.7% of the business while New Laguna LLC owns 49.3% of the company, bankruptcy records show. ACON chipped in $48.8 million while Laguna put up $51.4 million into Borden Dairy Company, records show. Borden Dairy's CEO Tony Sarsam put in $750,000 of capital as well with less than 1% of the business but owns about 3% of the company in aggregate.