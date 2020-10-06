The remains of a once-sprawling Spanish land grant in Livingston Parish, known as the Carter Plantation, are up for sale through an auction — more than 1,100 acres in all.
Included in the sale of 1,149 acres across two tracts, for which a starting price was not disclosed, is more than 1.5 miles of frontage to Blood River, a popular fishing destination. There are 17-acres of developed land, with a lodge and barn on the property.
During a previous land sale, the historic Carter House and much of the Carter Plantation were sold and developed into a golf course and subdivision. Nearby is Blood River Landing, the site of an annual speed boat competition.
The planned sale includes the release of oil, gas and mineral leases, according to auction records.
The Carter Plantation dates back to 1804 when the property was given to James Rheams under a Spanish land grant, a common property transfer across Louisiana and Texas at the time.
The main house was built in the early 1800s by Thomas Freeman, who bought the property from Rheams. Freeman was the first Black man to own land in Livingston Parish. He lived there with his wife and five children until 1838 when it was sold to William L. Breed, who was a Louisiana state representative from Livingston Parish.
At the time, the plantation was known as the Sycamore and sold to George Richardson in the 1850s. Now the sixth-generation descendants of Richardson are seeking to sell the last two tracts of the plantation to the highest bidder, according to Seven Hills Auctions and NAI Latter and Blum.