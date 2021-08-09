After surging in May, Baton Rouge 311 calls reporting trash pickup delays declined in June and July, though COVID-related staffing shortages persist at garbage contractor Republic Services.

In June, 1,038 people called 311 to report missed trash pickups, according to Open Data BR. In July, that number dropped to 982 calls.

Callers report waiting as long as three weeks between pickups, garbage trucks dumping trash on the street and trash cans being only partially emptied. The delays are street- and neighborhood-wide, in some cases.

Residents of Central reported the most missed trash pickups in June, with 164 calls logged. South Burbank trailed with 67 calls, and Jones Creek, Scotlandville and Fairwood followed with 58, 56 and 53 calls, respectively.

In July, Central again led, with 151 calls, followed by Jones Creek (71 calls), Tiger Bend (56 calls), North Baton Rouge (41 calls) and Sherwood Forest (37 calls).

In May, 1,969 people called with trash pickup issues—the most since July 2019, when 2,675 people called. In July 2019, Republic Services blamed the delays on driver shortages and truck breakdowns.

Those staffing shortages persist and are exacerbated by the delta variant of the coronavirus. One in 10 Republic Services garbage truck drivers in the city-parish are off work after catching the new strain of coronavirus, and half the staff at the North Landfill scale-house are infected.

