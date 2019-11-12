Lake Charles-based Waitr Holdings Inc. is bringing back its former president of the business as an independent contractor after the executive left in September.

Joseph Stough had resigned one month after founder Chris Meaux stepped down as CEO and was named chairman. The company said at the time that Stough planned to spend more time with his family but was expected to be an adviser.

Stough had worked as president and chief operating officer since early 2017 until mid-June this year. At that time, Adam Price was promoted to chief operating officer, with Stough retaining the title of president until September. Price took over as Meaux's replacement as CEO in August.

Waitr, which has significant operations in Lafayette, told investors last week that it has decided to keep the company independent after considering strategic alternatives such as a sale. Waitr laid off about 300 workers last week, its second round of layoffs in the past six months. The company's CEO described its laser focus is now on turning a profit.

Stough signed an independent contractor agreement with Waitr on Nov. 8 for $2,500 a month as a flat fee. In exchange, the executive expects to work no more than four hours a week.

The scope of work includes attending weekly department meetings, offering feedback and guidance to leaders on "adjustments in the incident management, investigation and corrective action approaches" and to be generally available to "feedback on culture and leadership related efforts".

In addition, Waitr revised previous guidance to investors regarding its sales, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Waitr previously described that during the third quarter its average market share and gross sales increased in higher volume markets.

Instead, in the company's biggest markets its market share dropped by an undisclosed amount and average gross sales were flat during third quarter.

Waitr's stock dropped to 25 cents per share as of Tuesday morning, down from its 52-week peak of $14 per share in March. The company's market capitalization was only $19 million, down from its height of $910 million.

