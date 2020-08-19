The two Baton Rouge-area Movie Tavern by Marcus theaters are set to reopen Aug. 28.
The Movie Taverns in CitiPlace and Juban Crossing will reopen the same day as Malco Gonzales Cinema. On Aug. 27, AMC will reopen it Mall of Louisiana theater and the Baton Rouge 16 off O'Neal Lane.
Local movie theaters have largely been shut down since March because of steps to control the coronavirus pandemic. Even after Gov. John Bel Edwards partially lifted the stay-at-home order in mid-May, allowing theaters to reopen at reduced seating capacity, most cinemas remained shut because studios weren't releasing big-budget movies.
After some delays caused by a rise in virus cases in big states such as California, Texas and Florida, the movie release schedule is picking up. “Unhinged," an action movie with Russell Crowe, is set to come out Friday. On Aug. 28, “The New Mutants," based on a Marvel comic book, will come out, along with “Bill & Ted Face the Music," starring Keanu Reeves. The often-delayed “Tenant," an action movie directed by Christopher Nolan, will come out in limited release on Sept. 3.
Cinemark in Perkins Rowe reopened last week and was open over the weekend, showing a mix of new releases and family classics, such as "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "Back to the Future." The theater is currently under reduced operating hours because of the lack of new movies, said spokeswoman Caitlin Piper. The Cinemark Perkins Rowe website said it will be open daily starting Friday.
The Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, which has been open since mid-June, has followed a similar schedule, showing movies such as "Labyrinth," "E.T. The Extra Terrestrial" and "The Never Ending Story," along with recent documentaries.
Celebrity Theaters has yet to announce its reopening plans. The theater was scheduled to reopen on July 10, but a statement on Celebrity's website said evaluations are being done weekly to determine when will be the best time to reopen.