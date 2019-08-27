A $1.5 million cyber security training and operations center is going inside The Water Campus near downtown Baton Rouge.
The Louisiana National Guard will lease space in the Louisiana Cyber Coordination Center from Commercial Properties Realty Trust, an affiliate of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, which has been developing The Water Campus.
The goal is to have the new center support cyber operations at existing military installations such as Fort Polk's Joint Readiness Training Center and Barksdale Air Force Base's Global Strike Command.
The 11,000-square-foot office will at 1200 Brickyard Lane. The Louisiana Economic Development department is expected to chip in another $500,000 for a five-year lease at the center to offset costs. A memorandum of understanding was signed on Tuesday.
Stephenson Technologies Corp., a nonprofit affiliate research organization of LSU that also contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense, will relocate 15 cyber professionals and hire 5 new employees. Stephenson Technologies is expected to sublease 3,000 square feet from the Louisiana National Guard.
The center will enable the Louisiana National Guard to train about 40 reservists on-site.
“The center gives us the secure intel that we need to look at our adversaries and see what they are trying to do us and hopefully share that information with the appropriate agencies” said Maj. Gen. Glenn Curtis of the Louisiana National Guard.
Radiance Technologies, a Huntsville, Alabama-based defense contractor is retaining 22 jobs at the new facility and will hire at least 10 new employees at the center. The average salary of employees at the site is about $70,000.
Radiance Technologies’ CEO Bill Bailey said the move supports the company’s plan to leverage the local talent pipeline. The goal is to hire homegrown cybersecurity professionals.
Radiance Technologies is expected to move into the center in October but it’s likely going to take about a year to get the center certified.
“The labor market for STEM graduates is very tight, especially for the defense market,” Bailey said. “One of the things that we started doing several years ago is that instead of trying to get that talent and bring them in, we’re trying to leverage talent where they want to live.”
In 2017, the state stood up a Louisiana Cybersecurity Commission. The new center is also expected to be used to respond to cyber attacks against the state and private employers alike.
Investing in the cybersecurity infrastructure of Louisiana impacts even the state's credit rating, noted Gov. John Bel Edwards. The governor issued the first state of emergency after several school districts were targeted in a cyber attack in recent weeks.