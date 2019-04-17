In this rendition of Ask J.T. & Dale, the pair discuss how to handle accusations at work. Both agree that taking the high ground is best course of action. Dale argued an accusation provides the opportunity to play the game of office politics. He suggested talking to the accuser and letting things blow over. J.T. took the office politics aspect further and recommended approaching the manager with the goal of helping rewrite the company’s politics.
“What you want to do is treat this just like you would an unhappy customer,” Dale said. “Go to her and say ‘wow, I would really like to clear this up because that’s not me, that’s not who I am.’ Then you talk about how we can get past it and you make that human connection.”
