Lafourche port uses surplus for expansion
The Greater Lafourche Port Commission added another 400 linear feet of bulkhead with surplus money left from completion of 1,671 linear feet of bulkhead as part of its Northern Slip C expansion project.
The full expansion effectively adds about four-tenths of a mile of waterfront property for prospective tenants.
Picciola & Associates is performing the design and engineering on the extra bulkhead, while Sealevel is the contractor.
The cost of the phases I and II bulkhead projects was more than $13.96 million with more than $11.42 million coming from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development's Port Priority Program. The commission provided the additional $2.54 million in funding.
When combined with nearly $1 million already spent on dredging work performed on Slip C, the expansion represents a capital investment of $14.9 million.
With the expansion, Fourchon now has more than 75,000 linear feet of bulkhead at its port.
The port continues to expand, primarily because of future projects on the books for numerous companies representing the oil and gas industry, said port Director Chett Chiasson.
"When your tenants provide services and support to more than 95% of deepwater offshore energy production out there, the need for more areas for expansion never ceases," Chiasson said.
Crop tours set for St. Landry, Avoyelles
A rolling crops field tour by the LSU AgCenter along with state and federal agencies will be held Thursday in St. Landry and Avoyelles parishes.
Participants in the event will include the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The tour will start at Nutrien Ag Solutions near Bunkie at 1970 La. 29. LSU AgCenter vehicles will be provided for traveling to five locations, with departure no later than 8:05 a.m.
The stops will include the James Deshotel farm near Bunkie for presentations on sweet potatoes; the Steele tree farm near Bunkie; the Charles Fontenot farm near Palmetto for rice and soybeans; Delano Plantation for cattle and hay; and the Cannatella farm near Melville for corn and sugar cane.
Volunteer activist nominations sought
Nominations are being accepted through Aug. 14 for the 48th annual Baton Rouge Area Volunteer Activist awards.
Hosted by The Emerge Center, an awards luncheon will be held Nov. 22 at the Renaissance Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd., in Baton Rouge.
Nominations can be completed online at emergela.org/events and should include details of the person's volunteer activities, which organizations they have volunteered for and how their service has impacted the community.
The luncheon benefits The Emerge Center, a 59-year-old nonprofit that empowers children with autism and people with communication challenges to achieve independence through innovative and family-centered therapies.
State of N.O. port address scheduled
Registration has started for the annual "State of the Port" discussion by Brandy D. Christian, president and CEO of the Port of New Orleans and CEO of New Orleans Public Belt Railroad.
The event is scheduled 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Marriott New Orleans Downtown at Convention Center, 859 Convention Center Blvd. Networking starts at 11 a.m. in the second-floor Riverbend Room, followed by the noon luncheon in the first-floor Blaine Kern Ballroom. The International Freight Forwarders & Customs Brokers Association of New Orleans is hosting the event.
Individual tickets are $55 and tables of eight are $440. Sponsorships also are available. Reservations are due by Aug. 23 at iffcbano.org.