Baton Rouge area
Tammy Duncan-Swope, vice president of human resources for Lamar Advertising, has been named by the American Business Women’s Association as one of its 2020 Top Ten Business Women of the Year, recognizing members for achieving excellence in career, education and community involvement.
Duncan-Swope is a second-term president with the La Capitale Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association and was named the 2018 Woman of the Year for the chapter. She has served as chair of the fundraising committee and founded Shoes for Success, which collects gently used shoes from the community for distribution to underdeveloped countries to help budding entrepreneurs start their businesses.
New Orleans area
Ashley Wennerstrom, associate professor at LSU Health New Orleans Schools of Public Health and Medicine; Bruce Reilly, deputy director of Voice of the Experienced, or VOTE; and Andrea Armstrong, professor of law at Loyola University have been selected to one of 15 teams of researchers and community members on the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation 2019 class of Interdisciplinary Research Leaders.
Designed for teams of two researchers and one community leader, the program fosters collaborative leadership and supports fellows' work with their communities to investigate critical issues and apply findings to advance health and equity. Team Louisiana will examine the effects of incarceration on health service use in Louisiana, which currently is a global and national leader in incarceration rates. The study will assess current health practices and policies affecting people serving state sentences for criminal convictions, experiences with receiving and delivering health care in carceral settings, as well as analysis of health services use post-incarceration.
Around Louisiana
The Louisiana Civil Service League presented its Monte M. Lemann Award, recognizing individuals outside the classified civil service system who have made the greatest contribution to the advancement of the merit system of public employment in Louisiana.
Area recipients are Gilbert V. Andry IV, of Belle Chasse, for helping preserve the merit system in Plaquemines Parish as a member of the Parish's Civil service Commission; Glenn E. Chance Jr., of Thibodaux, who has served on the Lafourche Parish Civil Service Board since 2010 and been the vice-chair since 2014 and volunteered to assist the Civil Service Department with the rewriting and updating of the Civil Service manual; William French, of New Orleans, a member of the Louisiana Civil Service League board for educating the Legislature on the merit system; Barbara E. Goodson, of Baton Rouge, deputy commissioner of administration and a 40-year state employee, who has worked closely with the State Civil Service Department to help improve the system; Rufus C. Harris III, of Metairie; chairman of the Jefferson Parish Civil Service Board for helping protect the Civil Service System; and George V. Young, of New Orleans and a partner at St. Denis J. Villere & Co., elected as an honorary life chairman of the Louisiana Civil Service League, having served as League president for 17 years.
Keep Louisiana Beautiful has presented Everyday Hero Awards to individuals, businesses and organizations for their efforts “promote personal, corporate and community responsibility for a clean and beautiful Louisiana.”
From the area, the Alice Foster Award for individual volunteer for their exceptional leadership went to Matthew Stuller, of Lafayette; Golden Can Award to a public servant to Timothy Kerner, mayor of Jean Lafitte; Outstanding Affiliate Director Award to Christy Delgado, of Keep Mandeville Beautiful; Corporate Leadership Award to Audubon Nature Institute, New Orleans, for committing to eliminate plastic water bottles, bags and straws from its facilities; and the Law Enforcement Recognition Award to Barbara Arcement, an officer of the Jefferson Parish Department of Environmental Affairs.