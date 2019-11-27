Amedisys, the Baton Rouge-based home health and hospice company is expected to acquire Asana Hospice.
The financial terms of the deal, expected to close on Jan. 1, was not disclosed.
Asana Hospice, headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has eight locations across five states including Ohio, Missouri, Kansas and Texas.
When the Asana Hospice deal closes, Amedisys will control 146 hospice care centers across 33 states with more than 12,000 patients each day.
Amedisys has been on an acquisition spree this year since it acquire RoseRock Healthcare and Compassionate Care hospice.