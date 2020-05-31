Dr. Ashley Lucas has been appointed to the board of directors of the Childcare Association of Louisiana.
She has been a general pediatrician for 20 years and serves as the Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health medical director for general pediatrics. The Monroe native majored in microbiology at LSU in Baton Rouge and obtained her medical doctorate from the University of Texas Medical School at Houston. She completed her pediatrics residency training at Tulane and Ochsner in New Orleans.
Lucas has an interest in early childhood health and education. She served as a Louisiana child care health consultant and was involved in several initiatives to bring American Academy of Pediatrics resources to the program. She was a member of the Bright Start early childhood advisory council for three years and participated as a technical review panel member for the Caring for Our Children manual.
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center has named Danielle Mack as vice president and chief development officer.
She was interim chief development officer and has been a 10-year member of center’s development team, providing oversight and leadership in philanthropic support throughout southeast Louisiana. Mack is a certified fundraising executive with 15 years’ experience. She worked at the LSU Foundation and Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.
Investar Bank National Association has named Jeff Martin as business banking director in the greater Baton Rouge market.
Martin has 26 years of experience in the banking industry and was with Regions Bank and its predecessors. His positions in its south Louisiana market included commercial banking executive, business banking executive, commercial real estate executive and also southwest region special assets manager and commercial banking manager for greater Baton Rouge. Martin holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Marshall University and is a graduate of LSU’s Graduate School of Banking.