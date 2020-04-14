Baton Rouge area home sales were 4.5% higher in March than the year before, with most of the activity coming ahead of shutdowns and issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Realtors noted the groundwork for the March sales happened a few months earlier in the lag between agreeing to purchase a home and completing a sale. There can be a gap of 30 to 60 days.
There were 933 homes sold in the nine-parish area in March, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors Multiple Listing Service. In late March just after stay-at-home orders were issued by the state, the association released a study that showed home sales were running 2.7% ahead of the March 2019 pace.
Some signs of the pandemic and the current economic uncertainty are showing up in the market. The number of new listings dropped by 8.4% to 1,310. Pending sales, a sign of future activity, fell by 4.9% during the month. The inventory of homes dropped by 3.9% to 4,184. At the current pace, there is a 4.5-month supply of homes in metro Baton Rouge, 8.2% less than there was a year ago.
The association said in late March, the number of people looking at houses had plunged by 37.5% from a year before. Realtors, homeowners and potential buyers are taking steps to limit the number of people looking at a house. Virtual showings are becoming more common.
Ascension Parish saw the biggest sales gain, increasing by 14.1% in March to 178. Livingston Parish had a 9.7% increase in sales at 193. East Baton Rouge Parish was up 1.7% in sales during March at 480.
The median sales price was up by 7.6% to $214,025. This means half of the houses sold for below that price, half sold for more than that total.
The number of days a house was on the market before it sold was 84, unchanged from the year before.
Through February, there were 1,410 home sales in the Baton Rouge area, a 6.2% increase over the 1,328 houses sold during the same period in 2019.