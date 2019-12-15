Baton Rouge area
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana has named Sabrina Hogan to the new position of senior vice president of care delivery, responsible for overseeing all direct care delivery programs and services.
Hogan was with St. Francis Medical Group and St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, serving as chief operating officer and vice president for medical staff services and health information management. She has more than 20 years of experience providing strategic leadership and driving continuous quality improvement in health care organizations. Hogan earned a bachelor's degree in nursing and a master’s in nursing with a concentration in health care systems management from Loyola University in New Orleans.
Friends of the Baton Rouge Zoo named six new board members: Norisha Kirts Glover, president of NRK Construction; Gordy Rush, vice president of Guaranty Media; Trey Roberts, assistant general manager at Lamar Advertising; Ralph Ney, general manager of the Baton Rouge Marriott; Vince Jackson, vice president of customer service for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana; and Brad Boudreaux, an attorney with Schutte, Terhoeve, Richardson, Eversberg, Cronin, Judice & Boudreaux.
New Orleans area
Home Bank has named Adam Smith as vice president/senior commercial relationship manager for the north shore market.
He was vice president/relationship manager at Chase Bank and has 18 years of banking experience. Smith is a graduate of the University of Mississippi with a bachelor's degree in business administration in management and Master’s of Business Administration degree with a concentration in finance from the University of New Orleans.
Astrid A. Potts has joined Ericksen Krentel as a senior manager in the firm’s accounting and audit services section.
She was with KPMG in Houston and has 22 years of experience, including 16 years with two Big Four firms. She has worked with public and nonpublic clients in the consumer products, manufacturing, government, credit unions, nonprofit, legal, consulting and employee benefit plans segments. She earned her Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in accounting and her bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Tulane Health System has promoted Ron Childress to vice president of operations and associate chief nursing officer at its Tulane Lakeside Hospital campus in Metairie.
Childress has served as the associate chief nursing officer at Tulane Medical Center in downtown New Orleans since January. He joined Tulane in 2003 as a medical-surgical unit nurse, was promoted to a clinical supervisor role in 2005 and rose through the ranks to become a clinical nurse manager and director of medical surgical nursing. Childress earned an associate degree in nursing from Pearl River Community College in Poplarville, Mississippi, and a master’s in nursing from Loyola University, New Orleans.