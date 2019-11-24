Site Selection ranks Louisiana in top 10
Site Selection magazine ranked Louisiana No. 10 in its 2019 analysis of the top locations for business investment and job creation.
The magazine ranked Georgia, North Carolina and Ohio in the top three spots for its Top Business Climates ranking. Louisiana came in among the top 10 states for the 10th year in a row.
Site Selection bases its business climate ranking on both survey and performance measurements. Half the score results from a survey of corporate site selectors who are asked to rank the states based on their recent experience of locating facilities in them. The other 50 percent is based upon an index that includes total new projects year-to-date, both overall and per capita; state tax burdens on new and established companies; and performance in Site Selection’s annual Prosperity Cup ranking.
Jones Walker moves into City Plaza I
The Baton Rouge office of Jones Walker LLP has relocated to the City Plaza I tower downtown from its previous location in United Plaza.
The new office address is 445 North Blvd., Suite 800.
The firm now occupies the top two floors and a partial floor of City Plaza I, renovated to accommodate the law firm’s office of more than 80 attorneys and staff.
The firm worked with Grace Hebert Curtis Architects to incorporate Louisiana influences and architectural details from the Louisiana State Capitol building throughout the more than 44,000-square-foot workspace. Office details include naming each of the nine conference rooms after regional parishes and feature original photography from William Schuette, a longtime resident of Baton Rouge and a partner in the firm’s litigation practice group.
Jones Walker has been in Baton Rouge for nearly 40 years, 23 of them at United Plaza. "We are happy to have returned to our roots downtown,” said Brandon K. Black, office head of Jones Walker in Baton Rouge.
Sparkhound partners for cloud services
Digital advisory firm Sparkhound announced a partnership with Snowflake to offer clients cloud data warehouse services.
“Through this new partnership, Sparkhound has the ability to offer customers who are adopting cloud services or considering a multi-cloud strategy a highly-resilient data environment with true scaling capabilities,” said CEO Shawn Usher.
With Snowflake handling data warehouse analytics and services, Sparkhound will be able to focus on other responsibilities. Sparkhound, in business for 20 years, has more than 250 employees in Baton Rouge, Houston, Dallas and Birmingham, Alabama.
Perkin Industries invests in DiamondLinks
Perkin Industries in New Orleans has invested in DiamondLinks, a provider of online reputation management and search engine optimization services that will move its headquarters to New Orleans and operate under the name Perkin DiamondLinks.
DiamondLinks has worked with corporations and individuals to improve their online reputation for more than a decade by helping clients control and correct what has been written about them online.
“Every negative review has an impact on a business. The true impact is hard to measure because most potential customers will never mention it. They will see the negative and simply go to a competitor. A business loses income due to lost customers. Unfortunately, they often don't know the financial impact until it's too late,” said Nic Perkin, chief executive officer and chairman of Perkin Industries.
He said Diamondlinks will serve as a cornerstone to Perkin Industries' media and new media portfolio.
Perkin Industries has operations in New York, Boston, Chicago and Miami, with a portfolio of companies reaching over 36 million U.S.-based consumers and businesses.
St. Bernard holding 'Shop Small Week'
The St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation announced Shop Small Week in St. Bernard begins on Nov. 30 and lasts through Dec. 7.
St. Bernard Shop Small Passport, a shopper incentive program, encourages shoppers to make local holiday purchases and rewards them for getting their passports stamped five times by making purchases at participating locations. Participants include retailers, restaurants, pharmacies, fitness centers and a variety of specialty stores. A list is at sbedf.org/shopsmallweek.
The week includes a Shop Small Kickoff Breakfast 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Nov. 30 at Café Aquarius, 2101 Paris Road, in Chalmette. A Holiday Popup Market at St. Claude Arts featuring over a dozen vendors will from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at 6707 St. Claude Ave. in Arabi.
The shop small week is sponsored by the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation and its partners, St. Bernard Parish Government, Old Arabi Neighborhood Association, the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce, St. Bernard Tourist Commission, Buccaneer Villa Neighborhood Association, St. Bernard Magazine and American Express.