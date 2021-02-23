A new craft brewer is moving into the space in Barringer Foreman Technology Park that had been occupied by Southern Craft Brewing.

Agile Brewing started the process of getting a building permit earlier this month and hopes to be open by the middle of the summer, said Keith Primeaux. Primeaux has been a homebrewer for 19 years before launching Agile.

“I’ve gone where I can go with homebrewing,” he said. “The opportunity came about to make the professional jump.”

Maverick's Q-N-Brew to open in Zachary's old train depot by July 1 Maverick's Q-N-Brew, a barbecue catering business, is scheduled to open a new restaurant on July 1 in the old train depot on Main Street in Za…

The goal is to have a rotation of 20 different alcoholic beverages when Agile opens, including barrel-aged stouts, hoppy IPAs, sour beers, hard seltzer and kombucha. “We want to have a little of everything,” Primeaux said.

About five or six people will work at the brewery, including cooks who will work in a food truck/trailer. Primeaux said he decided to go with a permanent food offering for consistency, instead of bringing in different food trucks.

Agile will sell draft and canned beer out of the taproom, along with growlers. Plans are to have the beers available in stores, bars and restaurants, although the limits on bar hours and occupancy have drastically reduced demand for kegs of beer. “We’re going to test the waters and see what the landscape looks like,” he said.

Lafayette couple to open a Checkers on Baton Rouge's Plank Road in March Ramzan and Minni Ali plan to open a new Checkers restaurant at 4536 Plank Road in mid-March.

While Agile is a few months away from opening, Primeaux’s other business, LA Homebrew, has been operating next door since the start of February. The hope is customers who go to LA Homebrew to buy beermaking supplies might duck into Agile for a pint or pick up cans to go. “There’s a huge synergy between home brew and craft brew,” Primeaux said. “You can’t homebrew unless you like craft beer.”

According to statistics from the Brewers Association, in 2019 Louisiana had 40 craft breweries, which put the state 40th in terms of the rest of the U.S. The state ranked 50th in breweries per 100,000 adults, ahead of only Mississippi.

The coronavirus pandemic led to the closure of Southern Craft and All Relation Beer in New Orleans. Primeaux hopes Agile can lead to more craft breweries in Louisiana.

“Louisiana is trailing in craft beer,” he said. “We have a way to go before we catch up with everybody.”