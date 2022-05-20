The Federal Reserve’s plans for aggressive interest rate hikes to tame runaway inflation are cooling off Louisiana’s job forecast.
The state is now expected to add 29,750 jobs over the next four quarters, according to the second-quarter Louisiana Economic Activity Forecast, released Friday by Gary Wagner, economist at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. That’s down 40% from Wagner’s first-quarter forecast.
“This is a significant downgrade in the economic outlook from the previous quarter,” he said.
The economic slowdown is expected to take hold late this year and early 2023. That’s the same period when Wagner projects consumer spending will slow down as a result of the expected hike in interest rates.
While the fundamentals of the economy remain strong, Wagner said. Even the most pessimistic projections call for national unemployment to be 3.8% a year from now and for the gross domestic product to end 2022 at about 5% higher than its pre-COVID peak.
The problem is the rate of inflation, which Wagner said is at or near 40-year highs and showing little signs of slowing down. The producer price index, a measure of wholesale inflation, went up more than 42% between April 2020 and last month. That’s the biggest two-year jump in the 110-year history of the index.
The Federal Reserve plans a series in interest rate increases this year that will add an additional 1%. If the increases don’t slow inflation, Wagner warned the central bank could raise rates even further, which could lead to a recession.
“The next six months to 12 months will be critical on the inflation front,” he said.
One of the sectors that has seen a major hike in prices is housing. Year-over-year home prices rose by 9.9% statewide in fourth quarter 2021 and were forecast to go up by 10.4% in the first quarter and 9.5% in the second.
Rising interest rates will cause the rate of home price increases to slow down, but low inventory will keep upward pressure, Wagner said. Home prices are forecast to go up by 7.6% in the third quarter and reach 5.7% in the second quarter of 2023.
While inventory levels are normalizing in New Orleans and Lake Charles, they will remain below average in Baton Rouge and Lafayette.
Statewide job growth is expected to go up by 1.1% by January 2023. Over that period, the metro areas projected to add the most jobs are Lake Charles, which Wagner said will see a 2.7% increase; New Orleans, which will have a 2.4% gain; Houma-Thibodaux, which will go up by 2.1%; and Lafayette, which will go up by 1.8%. Hammond is projected to see an 0.8% gain, while Baton Rouge will go up by 0.1%.
Despite the gains, Wagner said the state is still about 5% below the number of jobs pre-COVID, which comes to roughly 81,000 positions. The state isn’t expected to get back to pre-pandemic employment until 2024.