After about two years of planning, ExxonMobil proposes investing more than $240 million in its Baton Rouge refinery to make the site more competitive and position it for a potential major expansion in the coming years.

The projects would collectively modernize the integrated refinery and petrochemical complex to enable the processing of new types of crude oil while reducing environmental emissions at the site. The total investment is expected to be several hundred million but only $240 million of which is eligible for potential property tax abatement.

A final investment decision about whether to move forward is expected in 2021 and construction could begin about halfway through the year.

The investment would increase the flexibility of the refinery to process different types of domestic crude oil, which increases the competitiveness of the site, according to ExxonMobil. The Baton Rouge refinery has some disadvantages compared to sites in Texas, which are closer to the oil patch pipelines and access to open water for export of refined products.

"Every ship that we bring in and out of Baton Rouge is a lot more expensive than the Houston Ship Channel which is a lot closer to open water, these create structural disadvantages in Louisiana," said Gloria Moncada, the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery manager. “The project that we’re trying to bring forward is helping to level out that disadvantage to make sure our refinery stays competitive in the Gulf Coast.”

New technology being deployed would enable better extraction of carbon solids from crude oil during the refining process. After the investment, the refinery would be able to handle crude oil from the Permian Basin in West Texas and oil sands crude from Canada. Plans include a new mooring system that would enable larger marine cargoes for export of finished products.

On the environmental front, the company plans to reduce emissions of volatile organic compounds by 10% at the refinery.

"Think of this project as a building block which creates many more opportunities for the complex," Moncada said.“This helps make sure that we stay relevant for the future.”

The investment would lay the foundation for a major expansion in the coming years since the new technology introduced at the site would create a new petrochemical feedstock.

The projects would support 600 construction jobs each year between 2021 and 2023. There are no new permanent jobs tied to the project.

ExxonMobil has 1,300 existing jobs, which include engineers, operators and technicians working inside the refinery already. The business expects to hire about 20 north Baton Rouge residents through its free training program through 2023 in conjunction with the upgrades. The company expects to generate $5 million in sales taxes in 2021.

The company is seeking economic incentives tied to the projects such as $20 million through the Industrial Tax Exemption Program over a 10-year period which means $40 million in property taxes paid during the lifetime of the plant. If approved by local municipal representatives in Baton Rouge the project would still generate $6.7 million for the sheriff's office, $20 million in property taxes for East Baton Rouge Parish and $21.9 million for the East Baton Rouge School District. ExxonMobil is also expected to use the state's workforce development training program FastStart.

The final investment decision hinges on whether or not its ITEP request approved, according to the company.

The coronavirus pandemic was a major blow to energy sector demand, about five times the decline during the Great Recession in 2008. Meanwhile, ExxonMobil told investors it would reduce its capital expenditures this year by 30% alongside layoff workers mostly on the corporate side of the company. As such, the proposed project in Baton Rouge is more streamlined than initial plans.

ExxonMobil is still working on a different investment, a $500 million polypropylene production expansion, which has slowed somewhat due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ExxonMobil is more than two-thirds through its $20 billion capital investment commitment for the U.S. Gulf Coast expansion efforts. Much of the previously disclosed investment has been in Texas rather than Louisiana.

