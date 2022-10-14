The family that owns two Catfish Town buildings that are part of the Belle of Baton Rouge casino complex has put the property up for sale with an asking price of $5 million.
The Beauregard Building, which is 48,000 square feet, and the Shucks on the Levee building, which is 7,000 square feet, have received significant interest from investors, said Larry Dietz of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate. Dietz is marketing the property on behalf of the owners, Cohn Realty Company.
The Belle has had a long-term lease on the property for years and has options to continue using the buildings, Dietz said. The Beauregard Building, which makes up the east wall of the casino atrium, is currently being used for storage. The Shucks building has been vacant since the restaurant closed several years ago.
While not much is going on with those buildings, that could change soon. The Queen Casino & Entertainment, which bought the Belle earlier this year, plans to spend $35 million moving the gambling property on land, into the atrium and remodeling part of the hotel tower. The work is set to begin in April and should be completed by May 2024.
Because of the renovation plans and the Belle’s long-term lease, Dietz said the property is an attractive investment. The buildings could play a role in future renovations of the casino, something Queen Casino President and CEO Terry Downey said will happen if the property hits certain cash flow benchmarks.
The two buildings were built in the early 1900s as warehouse/distribution facilities. They were renovated as part of the ill-fated Catfish Town development in the 1980s and became part of the Belle when the casino opened in 1994.
One potential buyer for the property could be Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., Dietz said. GLPI owns the casino’s real estate.