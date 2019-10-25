The Baton Rouge metro area gained 2,500 jobs over the past 12 months through September.

It was among five of Louisiana's nine metro areas that added nonfarm jobs over the year, according to preliminary U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics data that is not seasonally adjusted. Two metro areas saw no change and two lost jobs.

Louisiana added 9,200 jobs, an increase of 0.5%, since September 2018 for a total of 1.98 million jobs.

The Baton Rouge metro area had 414,000 jobs and posted a 0.6% growth rate compared to last year.

Gains were recorded in education and health services with 2,200 jobs; federal, state and local government, 2,000; manufacturing, 400; trade, transportation and utilities, 300; financial, 200; and other services, 300.

Construction lost 2,300 jobs over the year, which includes 1,500 heavy and civil engineering construction jobs. Professional and business services lost 200 jobs; leisure and hospitality, 200; and information, 200. Mining, which includes oil and gas extraction, was flat.

The unemployment rate for Baton Rouge was 4.2% in September, down from 4.4% in September 2018.

Statewide unemployment dropped to 4.5% from 4.9% a year ago. U.S. unemployment was 3.3%, down from 3.6% in September 2018.

LAFAYETTE: The Acadiana region added 1,500 jobs over the year, an increase of 0.7%, to 204,600 jobs. There were job gains in trade, transportation and utilities, 900; education and health services, 700; manufacturing, 500; professional and business services, 200; and federal, state and local government, 300. Mining dropped 500 jobs; leisure and hospitality, 300; construction, 200; and information, 200. The financial activities sector and other services were flat. Unemployment in Lafayette was 4.5%, down from 4.9% in September 2018.

NEW ORLEANS: The Crescent City added 12,300 jobs, a 2.1% increase, to 587,300 in September. Professional and business services added 5,000 jobs; leisure and hospitality, 4,300; education and health services; 4,200; construction, 1,200; manufacturing, 500; and other services, 400 jobs. Losses stemmed from trade, transportation and utilities, 1,800 jobs; federal, state and local government, 700; information, 500; financial, 200; and mining and logging, 100. The unemployment rate was 4.2%, down from 4.8% in September 2018.

OTHER AREAS: Hammond added 700 jobs over the year to 46,500, and Lake Charles, 700, to 118,600. Job losses were in Houma-Thibodaux, down by 2,400 jobs to 84,100; Shreveport-Bossier City, 2,500 to 178,300. There were no changes in jobs in Monroe, which had 77,800 workers, and Alexandria, which had 61,100 jobs.