Keep La. Beautiful conference scheduled
Keep Louisiana Beautiful will hold its annual state conference and Everyday Hero Awards Banquet on Sept. 26-27 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center, 201 Lafayette St., in Baton Rouge.
Industry experts, civic officials, and anti-litter advocates from across the state will share best practices that encourage environmental stewardship in practical ways that participants can use in their own communities.
Topics include microplastics in the Gulf of Mexico; community appearance as the key to economic decision making; watersheds and the role of wetlands in cleaning water and preventing flooding; educating business on how to reduce their environmental footprint through green practices; recycling information and updates from the Louisiana Recycling Coalition; understanding the challenge of waste tires; and how to establish a litter court.
Individuals, municipalities, businesses and organizations can register online at keeplouisianabeautiful.org for $135. Exhibit opportunities also are available.
Donation supports zoology, entomology
The LSU Foundation has received a $267,000 donation to establish support funds for education and research in both the zoological medicine and entomology departments.
Funds will be used for funding research and Ph.D. candidate stipends.
A portion of the donation will establish the Fluker Farms Zoological Medicine Support Fund for the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, with the remainder going to the Department of Entomology in the LSU College of Agriculture as the Fluker Farms Entomology Support Fund. Fluker’s Cricket Farm Inc. in Port Allen breeds feeder insects and reptiles.
“We’re passionate about these animals and what it takes to make sure they are healthy and thriving,” said David Fluker, president and owner of Fluker’s Cricket Farm.
Lane partners with Perkins-OLOL
Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary is partnering with Mary Bird Perkins-Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center to provide medical oncology services.
The partnership goes into effect Sept. 4 and will include infusion therapy services, medical oncology office visits and other resources available at the Lane Cancer Center at 6180 Main St. in Zachary.
Lane spokeswoman Julie McLin said the hospital has had medical oncology services for more than a year, but it struck up the partnership after the medical director for the clinic went into private practice.
Domino's features 'pizza theater' design
Domino’s has opened a relocated store with a "pizza theater” design at 1050 Millerville Road in Baton Rouge.
The store, relocated from 13770 Old Hammond Highway, features more square footage, as well as the pizza theater design that includes a lobby, indoor seating, free Wi-Fi, open-area viewing of the food preparation process, a pickup window for carryout orders, a room for parties and the ability to track carryout orders electronically on a lobby screen.
Retailers participate in SellSwipe app
More than 40 Baton Rouge-owned and -operated retailers have merchandise posted with the launch of an app called SellSwipe.
David Facey, chief executive officer and founder of SellSwipe in Baton Rouge, said the application lets consumers find, follow and interact with locally owned retailers and track new items for sale. Users can search for products posted from businesses and share products on their personal profile for other users to see.
The app is available in the Apple App Store, and SellSwipe plans to develop an Android version of the app.
Business startup workshop planned
A workshop titled "Simple Steps for Starting Your Business" has been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 4 in the library at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. in Baton Rouge.
The free workshop is being held by the SCORE Baton Rouge chapter. Reservations are at scorebr.org.
Tulane Health launches neurosurgery program
Tulane Health System has launched a stereotactic and functional neurosurgery program at the Tulane Neuroscience Center, providing restorative options for patients with movement disorders or degenerative neurological diseases, such as Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy and other similar conditions.
“While many of these conditions are certainly life-threatening, they are also life-limiting — and the things we do can help eliminate symptoms and help our patients enjoy their lives to the fullest,” said Dr. Robert Dallapiazza, who recently joined Tulane as its director of stereotactic and functional neurosurgery.
Stereotactic neurosurgery uses positioning of probes in the brain using three-dimensional imaging for a variety of treatment options. One such procedure is called deep brain stimulation, in which electrical pulses are timed to affect the pulses in the brain that cause symptoms associated with Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders.
The program also offers surgical solutions to alleviate pain associated with conditions such as trigeminal neuralgia and seizures and other symptoms associated with epilepsy.
Seminar targets HR professionals, managers
A seminar for human resources professionals and managers will be from held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Hilton New Orleans Airport, 901 Airline Drive, in Kenner.
Topics for the Jones Walker LLP Labor & Employment seminar include employee handbooks; U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement; tax law changes and other benefits developments; travel time, bonuses and overtime; employer responsibilities in the #MeToo era; an Americans with Disabilities and Family and Medical Leave Act question-and-answer session; protecting confidential information and other company assets; and what's new with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Registration is complimentary at kreeves@joneswalker.com, but space is limited. The program has been approved for 5.5 hours of Louisiana CLE credit and 5.5 PDCs for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM.
Pan-American signs up Chicago underwriter
Pan-American Life Insurance Group in New Orleans announced a managing general underwriter partnership with Evolution Risk Partners LLC for the Chicago-based firm to offer Pan-American Life medical stop loss products to its network of brokers and consultants across the country.
The company said the expanded distribution channel reflects Pan-American Life’s continued focus on increasing its presence in the mid- to large-sized employer market in the United States.
“As the trend toward self-insured health plans continues, consultants and brokers are looking to their risk partners to ensure they are providing clients with tailored solutions that support their cost efficiency objectives,” said George Lemmon, president of Evolution Risk Partners.