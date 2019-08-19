eBay president/CEO Devin Wenig and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome

EBay president and CEO Devin Wenig, left, and East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome applaud, with eBay chief communications officer Steve Wymer at center, during an announcement on May 7 that eBay selected Baton Rouge as the fourth U.S. city for its Retail Revival program. Retail Revival is a free program that will train Baton Rouge small businesses how to better sell products online. The deadline to apply is Wednesday and the training will last a year. 

 Provided photo by the Thomas Brothers

The deadline is Wednesday to apply for eBay’s Retail Revival, a free program that will train Baton Rouge small businesses how to better sell products online.

The 12-month program gives participating businesses comprehensive training, one-on-one coaching from an eBay customer service team, an eBay premium store subscription and promotional support. About 80 businesses have been selected for the program in each of the Retail Revival cities, which also include Akron, Ohio; Lansing, Michigan; and Greensboro, North Carolina.

eBay officials said one Akron business saw its sales triple as a result of the program.

Visit ebayinc.com/batonrouge to register.

