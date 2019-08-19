EBay president and CEO Devin Wenig, left, and East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome applaud, with eBay chief communications officer Steve Wymer at center, during an announcement on May 7 that eBay selected Baton Rouge as the fourth U.S. city for its Retail Revival program. Retail Revival is a free program that will train Baton Rouge small businesses how to better sell products online. The deadline to apply is Wednesday and the training will last a year.